Elderly man jailed, whipped for sexual offence against grandson

KOTA KINABALU: An elderly man was jailed for eight years plus six strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for rubbing his private parts at his grandson’s private parts.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the sentence on the 63-year-old accused after he maintained his guilty plea of committing the sexual offence against the minor aged seven, when the case came up for sentencing.

The accused had on January 6 admitted to the charge but his sentencing was put off to today pending the facts of the case and the impact statement of the victim.

He was convicted under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children 2017 which is punishable by a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The facts of the case stated that the offence took place at a room of a house in a village in Kota Belud on December 23, 2020.

The boy’s father made a police report against his dad after being informed by the victim’s aunt that the accused had committed the offence.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, the unrepresented accused said that he is an old man with no job, and he only rubbed his private parts on the victim’s private parts but he did not sodomize him.

In reply, the prosecution prayed for a deterrent sentence and whipping punishment be imposed on the accused.

The prosecution explained that this case involved sexual offence and whipping sentence could be imposed even though the accused is an elderly person.

The court ordered the accused to serve his jail term from the date of his arrest.