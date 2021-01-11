‘Expedite repair of Bletih stadium’

KAPIT: The project to upgrade Bletih Indoor Stadium here appears to be going nowhere, despite its closure on Dec 14 last year to facilitate the works.

A recent observation showed that the doors to the stadium had remained closed and a notice placed at the entrance indicated that the closure was meant to give way to the contractor to undertake repair works and install spotlights in the hall.

However, there was no sign of any works being carried out.

The Seven Division Sports Club chairman Sng Chee Kiun appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Sarawak to listen to the plight of the local sports enthusiasts, especially the athletes, who had been using the stadium for their training prior to its closure.

“We hope that the necessary repair works would kick off again soon.

“We’re in a dilemma because there is no other proper place here for us to play our games.

“This is the only indoor stadium in this district, and it is the only one with badminton and futsal facilities,” he said in a statement issued yesterday, reiterating the appeal for the relevant authorities to expedite the repair works on the stadium.

Sng was echoing the frustration and disappointment of local sports and games enthusiasts over the prolonged closure of the stadium, which had been in bad shape over the last several years.

Prior to the closure, all six badminton courts in the stadium hall opened on Mondays to Saturdays – from noon to 8pm daily – with Sundays reserved for futsal matches.