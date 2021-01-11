Flash floods hit five villages in Kudat

KOTA KINABALU: Five villages in Kudat were hit by flash floods following continuous heavy rain since this morning, the Civil Defence Force (APM) said.

The affected villages are Kampung Landung Ayang, Kampung Sri Aman, Kampung Air, Kampung Tanjung Kapor and Kampung Dampirit.

In a statement here today, the APM said heavy rain also caused several main roads in Kudat to be flooded, including Jalan Tamalang, Jalan Airport and the roads leading to the city centre. All of them are now not accessible to small vehicles.

The bad weather also caused landslides and trees to be uprooted.

“Monitoring made by various agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department, police, and Kudat APM found that the water level is increasing. Personnel on duty have advised villagers to be monitor weather conditions and the water level and to evacuate to a safer place if needed.

“So far, 44 victims were evacuated to the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tun Mustapha,” it said.

According to APM, Sungai Rampai in Kamping Korina was at the warning level of 2.0 metres as of 9.30 am.