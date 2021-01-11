Julaihi: State government able to reduce cost of Batang Lupar bridge project

SEBUYAU: The Sarawak government is able to reduce the overall cost of the Batang Lupar Bridge project, which is touted to be the longest river-crossing bridge in Malaysia upon its completion.

The structure, including the roads linking it to the riverbanks, would span 7km in length.

In stating this, Assistant Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Datuk Julaihi Narawi says the estimated project cost is now RM848 million – down from the initial RM1 billion.

“There’s a reduction in cost of RM152 million from the original amount of RM1 billion,” he told reporters during an inspection on the designated project site near the Sebuyau-Triso ferry base here yesterday, which was conducted after the groundbreaking ceremony.

Moreover Julaihi, who is Sebuyau assemblyman, also said the bridge project would engage two different contractors – one to construct the structure itself, and the other to build the link roads.

He said works on the link roads had already kicked off.

In addition, Julaihi disclosed that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Batang Lupar Bridge project would be held this Feb 18, where Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg would officiate at the event.

“I believe that by now, everyone knows that the full funding for this project comes from the Sarawak government. The works are expected to reach completion within 48 months from the date of the project award,” said Julaihi, adding that this bridge would replace the Sebuyau-Triso ferry service.

Spanning across the rivermouth of Batang Lupar and passing Triso Island, the Batang Lupar Bridge would serve to connect Sebuyau and Maludam to Kuching. It is among nine key bridges meant to fully connect the network of coastal roads in Sarawak.

Julaihi said another bridge would be built across Batang Lupar, near Simanggang town in Sri Aman division.

“The Batang Lupar Bridge II, upon its completion, would serve as another link along Sarawak’s Second Trunk Road. Works have kicked off, following the award of contracts to the contractors.

“On top of this, the Batang Saribas bridge near the Pusa ferry point in Beladin will also have its groundbreaking ceremony later this year.

“We will do the ceremonies later because what’s more important is for the works to be done first as we want to complete the Sarawak coastal road network and then, we will commission the ‘Second Main Road’ project,” he added.

Julaihi said between 2019 and last year, seven coastal road bridge projects in Sarawak had their groundbreaking ceremonies – namely those at Batang (River) Rajang, Batang Kemena, Muara Lassa, Batang Krian, Batang Paloh, Batang Igan and Batang Rambungan. The assistant minister upon completion.