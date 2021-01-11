‘Let It Go’, I was sacked, Baru tells PKR Kuching chief

KUCHING: Selangau MP and Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian would sing ‘Let It Go’, a song from Disney’s animation Frozen, to his former party, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Kuching chief Dominique Ng, in the hope that the latter would let bygones be bygones.

Baru, who is now with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), said he and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How were sacked by PKR, and that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government did not collapse just because they left PKR.

“Firstly, it is sad that PKR Sarawak and Dominique Ng chose to deliberately mislead and intentionally twist facts for political mileage.

“Dominique and the rest of state PKR members know very well that we stood with our colleagues who were not given proper rights of hearing before being disciplined by the party’s leadership.

“The actions of the party leadership were antithetical to the principles of justice and fairness on which the party was founded and which attracted me to join the party in 2008,” said Baru in a statement yesterday.

His statement was issued in response to Ng’s claim yesterday that he and See betrayed PKR by leaving the party and admission that their departure had weakened their former party.

Baru reminded all that a number of PKR leaders were then sacked by the party for association with former national PKR leader Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s group.

He said See was sacked for voicing his opinion that a state-based party would be more suited to further Sarawak’s autonomous rights and interests of all Sarawakians.

“Being sacked from the party for standing up

to party leadership and taking a stand on matters of principle is something that does not play on my conscience, no matter how Dominique and others may want to spin the matter.

“The PH government did not collapse just because we left PKR. There were other forces at work which brought it down, including the insidious workings of Umno and the deep state,” he pointed out.

Baru said he was not and never had been part of the group that supported Tan Sri Muyihiddin Yassin as the prime minister and was never in the Perikatan National (PN) group.

He said the fact is that he was the 114th MP who signed a Statutory Declaration in support of then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to continue his premiership.

“Several people have approached me to support and join PN but I refused each time. In May last year without my consent, I was appointed the chairman of MTIB, but I outright rejected it.

“Even up to the last sitting of Parliament at the end of last year, attempts were made to get me to support and join PN but I chose to remain as an opposition member and stuck with my initial decision to be PH friendly.

“And yet some people purposely and intentionally called me ‘traitor’ for their own political agenda,” he said.

After being sacked by PKR, Baru said they had to either form a new party or join an existing party to continue their political struggle.

He said after looking at the various local parties, they decided to join PSB because their objectives resonated with their ideals.

“How does that make us traitors? Let the people judge us and PKR Sarawak’s candidates in the 12th state election. PKR Sarawak and Dominique Ng have intentionally twisted the facts, hoping to turn the people against us as the

next state election is approaching.

“But we trust the people are wiser and know better. Good leaders know that they cannot strengthen themselves and their party by name-calling and denigrating others.

“To many, the fact that Dominique and PKR Sarawak continue to beat the same drum almost a year after the turn of events show that they are unable to regroup and move on,” he said.

He said he and See ought to be gratified that PKR Sarawak had said that it was their presence that made the state PKR strong and admitting that they are still wallowing in their weakness.

Asserting that this would not bode well for PKR Sarawak, Baru said there are many other pressing issues to address if they want to make positive impressions on the people’s minds.

He advised PKR Sarawak that disparaging and blaming others is not going to advance their cause.

“It certainly does not strengthen their positions in any way. In fact, this harping on about Baru Bian and See Chee How is one of the reasons for the press to say they are a ‘gone case’,” he added.