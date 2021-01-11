Longhouse in Bakong in Miri under lockdown in connection with Pasai Cluster

MIRI (Jan 11): The Miri District Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) has imposed lockdown on Rh Ramba @ Rh Emah Sg. Liam Baru in Bakong after five individuals were detected to have attended the funeral at Rh Langi, Pasai Siong in Sibu, which is the epicentre of the Pasai Cluster.

Minister of Transport who is also MDMC chairman Datuk Lee Kim Shin in a statement today said the lockdown was imposed since yesterday (Jan 10).

“MDMC had carried out a meeting yesterday with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC). Based on the investigation, five individuals had been detected to have attended the funeral in Rh Langi, Pasai Siong in Sibu.

“As a control and preventative measure, a lockdown was imposed on Rh Ramba @ Rh Emah Sg. Liam Baru in Bakong starting yesterday,” Lee said.

Last Saturday, the Sibu Disaster Management Committee chairman Charles Siaw disclosed that Sibu recorded 37 positive Covid-19 cases and the emergence of a new cluster, dubbed the Pasai Siong Cluster.

Siaw said the new cases were detected through the screening results of a woman who returned to her longhouse Rumah Langi Ambau Douglas from Johor for a funeral on Dec 29.

Following that, eight longhouses in Pasai Siong were placed under lockdown on last Saturday namely Jelian Nayor, Ringgit Unchu, Langi Ambau, Pom Maja, Nyanggai Alok, Jeram Empin, Kelly Chundau and Nyambong Ajon.

Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee yesterday announced that the number of longhouses in Pasai Siong area that were placed under lockdown had been increased to 19 from eight previously to enable the authorities cover a wider area in the active case detection.

Lee said the Ministry of Health (MOH) would carry out active case detection involving 199 individuals from the Rh Ramba @ Rh Emah Sg. Liam Baru tomorrow (Jan 12).

Lee added that in view of the drastic increase of positive Covid-19 cases in Miri involving the Bah Sayap cluster, the MOH had been carrying out active case detection.

So far, 942 individuals had been identified to undergo the test, he said

“Of that, 614 individuals had undergone the test with 280 of them had their results negative for Covid-19,” added Lee.

He pointed out that following the drastic increase of positive cases involving this cluster, Miri has become a red zone.