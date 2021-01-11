Mackenzie crowned Mr Borneo 2020

KOTA KINABALU: Mackenzie Conery clinched the Mr Borneo 2020 title after impressive displays at the Mr Borneo Body Building and Physique (Novice) Championship.

Representing Justine Sompong Gym, Mackenzie also capped a good start to the year by capturing the Men’s Physique title at the 1Borneo Hypermall over the weekend.

In the Body Building final, Mackenzie defeated Bonaventure James of Platinum Gym and Mark O’Nell Villaceran to the main title of the championship.

MacKenzie’s second title came in the Men’s Physique event where he edged Mohd Azli Jalipin and Howie H. Saikol, who settled for second and third places respectively.

The championship organised by Sabah Body Building Association (SBBA) and supported by Sabah Sports Council also featured three more categories namely the Men’s and Ladies’ Beautiful Body events as well as Ladies’ Physique.

And Alfrida Hatumena did well to also conclude the championship with two titles. Alfrida won the Ladies’ Physique category by beating Julita Masanlan of Justine Sompong Gym and Flavia Mannie Luntak of Everyway Gym, Labuan.

She added a second title after her victory in the Beautiful Body contest, beating Flavia and SAK Fitness First’s contestant Andrea Ng.

In the Men’s Beautiful Body final, Bryan Isidore came out top ahead of Howie and Mohd Azli.

Meanwhile, the other highlights of the championship saw the crowning of the Best Poser for male and female as well as Most Promising Body winners.

The Best Poser for men’s category went to Mark O’Nell while Flavia took home the top honour for the female category.

Douglass Lee was also named the recipient of the Most Promosing Body award.

President of SBBA Joannes Staneslous said the championship, which was originally scheduled late last year before it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has been successful.

He said around 40 participants were involved in the championship, which was organised under strict adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) in view of the current situation with the coronavirus.

Towards this end, Joannes expressed thanks to all involved to making the championship a success, including sponsors Krishna Kumar (Enrich Fitness), Shelen Adriana Kok, Jaslee Daya and Ruddy Mohd Hanafie Sapawe.