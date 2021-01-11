Malaysia records 2,232 new Covid-19 cases, four more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 11): Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases dipped slightly from yesterday but remained high at 2,322 as of noon today while four more people have also died.

Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement today said six of the new infections were imported cases, with the rest locally transmitted involving 1,769 locals and 457 non-Malaysians.

Malaysia in total has recorded 138,224 Covid-19 infections with 28,554 currently active cases.

The states with the highest number of new cases are Selangor with 557 cases, Johor with 396, Sabah with 374 new infections, followed by 204 new cases in Kuala Lumpur, 153 in Sarawak and 112 in Penang.

Negri Sembilan saw 102 new infections, with 95 in Kelantan, 51 in Perak, 46 in Pahang, 41 in Terengganu, Kedah with 40 new cases, 37 in Melaka, 13 in Putrajaya, eight cases in Labuan and three in Perlis.

A total of 1,006 patients have recovered and been discharged over the last 24-hours nationwide, bringing the total recovery rate to 78.9 per cent with 109,115 recoveries.

The four deaths involved three patients in Selangor and one in Sabah, bringing the local fatality rate to 0.4 per cent with 555 deaths.

Deaths number 552 to 554 involved three Malaysians, two females and one male, who all died while undergoing treatment in Hospital Sungai Buloh.

The first was a 56-year-old woman with a history of diabetes, the next was a 54-year-old man who also had a history of diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and dyslipidaemia, with the third death of a 47-year-old woman also suffering from hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney and cardiovascular disease.

The fourth death was of a 50-year-old non-Malaysian man whose remains tested positive for Covid-19 after it was brought to the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan, Sabah.

Additionally, eight new infection clusters, Johor, KL, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak and Terengganu were detected. – Malay Mail