Man arrested in Sibu for allegedly punching ATM screen after failing to withdraw money

SIBU (Jan 11): A 35-year-old father of five has been arrested after he allegedly punched the automated teller machine (ATM) screen at a supermarket in Jalan Salim here yesterday.

Sibu district police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit who confirmed the arrest, said based on their initial investigation, the suspect, who is unemployed, had brought along his nine-year-old son to the supermarket to buy clothes.

“He wanted to withdraw cash from his bank account to buy clothes for his son. He said that he got RM1,000 in his bank account from his Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal through i-Sinar.

“(However,) he burst into anger and punched the ATM screen after it ‘swallowed’ his ATM card for unknown reason, although he had entered correct personal identification number (PIN),” he said in a statement today.

Stanley said a 29-year-old guard was alerted on the incident when he heard a loud sound coming from the ATM machine cubicle.

He later saw the suspect acting aggressively by punching the ATM screen until it was dysfunctional, he added.

Stanley said the suspect was apprehended by the supermarket’s security guards before he could leave the supermarket with his son.

“There was no struggle involved as the suspect cooperated with them. The suspect was later handed over to the police,” he said.

Stanley said a background check conducted on the suspect found that he had been arrested thrice for cases under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and convicted once under the Section 411 of the Penal Code.

He added that police will record the statement from the bank involved to identify losses incurred as a result of the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief. The suspect will be remanded today.