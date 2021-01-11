Mawan urges authorities to disallow quarantine in longhouses following outbreak at Pasai Siong in Sibu

KUCHING (Jan 11): Following the Covid-19 outbreak at Pasai Siong in Sibu, Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom has urged health authorities not to allow home quarantine in longhouses.

This is because the potential for transmission of the pandemic is still there when it is not closely monitored by the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH), he said.

“(When the virus) starts to spread among the longhouse folk, the pandemic is difficult to control because the rural population has a wide and unique pattern of movement that must be understood.

“MOH and the authorities should also be firm on this matter and more quarantine centres are needed at this time,” he said in a statement today.

He called on those coming in to Sarawak, whether they are Sarawakians or vice versa to be quarantined.

The newly-emerged Pasai Siong Cluster in Sibu recorded 37 cases last Saturday.

As of yesterday, 19 longhouses in Pasai Siong area have been locked down namely Rh Doris, Rh Peter, Rh Iboi, Rh Sijah, Rh John Anting, Rh Ambi, Rh Pensi, Rh Tony Emat, Rh Sika Gawan, Rh Layang, Rh Edmond Salib, Jelian Nayor, Ringgit Unchu, Langi Ambau, Pom Maja, Nyanggai Alok, Jeram Empin, Kelly Chundau and Nyambong Ajon.

In the statement, Mawan reminded the people that they need to cooperate with the government, especially health workers and law enforcement to ensure that new norms are adopted to break the chain of infection.

He added that the standard operating procedures (SOP) must be adhered to, and remain vigilant to avoid the existence of new clusters that could lead to an increase in Covid-19 positive cases.

“The people of Sarawak regardless of rank and race can not be complacent but continue to be disciplined, comply with all new norms and SOP set by the MOH. In addition, regularly wash your hands with water and soap – it is mandatory to wear a face mask when in public and always follow the warnings and advice of the Ministry of Health.

“Together we remind the community and the community around us including family members to comply with all SOP and praise the tireless efforts of the government in stopping the spread of the virus and end this pandemic,” he said.