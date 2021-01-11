Maybank offers flood relief assistance to affected customers

KUCHING: Maybank today announced that it is offering flood relief assistance to ease the financial burden of its individual and small and medium enterprise (SME) or corporate customers who are affected by the floods in several states in the country.

This assistance is designed to address the challenges the flood victims are facing and will include, amongst others, deferment of financing or loan payment, a reduction in monthly instalment or extension of repayment tenure.

For convenience, customers can apply for the Flood Relief Assistance via two easy channels: email to [email protected] providing name or company name, IC number or Business Registration, contact number, type of loan or product (for example, mortgage, hire purchase, term loan financing) and vehicle number (for hire purchase) or visit or call any of its branches, SME Centres, Business Banking Centres or Auto Finance Centres (whichever is relevant) nationwide.

All applications will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

In addition, the bank is also offering waiver of fees and charges for selected services, such as replacement of debit card, ATM cards or cheque books lost or damaged during the floods. It will also provide waiver for late charges for credit cards.

Etiqa, Maybank Group’s insurance arm, has also put in place a hassle-free and expeditious claim process for its insurance policyholders and takaful certificate holders, with no forms or supporting documents required.

To submit a claim, the respective policyholders or certificate holders can submit a text message, photos or videos of the flood to its dedicated 24-hour Whatsapp numbers which are 011-1630 6646 (Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak, Kedah, Penang, and Perlis) and 018-226 3288 (Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Sarawak).

Alternatively, the respective policyholders or certificate holders can call its Flood Claims Careline at 03-26928188 (Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Perak, Kedah, Penang, and Perlis) and 03-42707735 or 03-42705068 (Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Sarawak).

On-site claims for amounts less than RM20,000 will be approved instantly. Apart from claims, Etiqa has also been assisting flood victims by distributing relief packets to affected areas.

Maybank Group’s primary concern at this moment is the wellbeing of the community impacted by the floods. It hopes that the Flood Relief Assistance will help alleviate the burden of its customers and allow them to focus on the safety of their families, and rebuilding their lives.

In addition to the flood relief assistance, Maybank continues to make available Repayment Assistance to support its customers who are impacted by the on-going Covid-19 pandemic and has extended the application deadline to June 30, 2021.

For more information on Maybank’s flood relief assistance, visit www.maybank2u.com.my. Customers can also contact the Maybank group customer care hotline at 1-300-88-6688 for further assistance.

