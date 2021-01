MetMalaysia issues bad weather warning, heavy rain for several states until tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 11): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a bad weather warning with heavy rains expected in Pahang, Sarawak, Johor and Sabah until tomorrow (Jan 12).

MetMalaysia in a statement said heavy rains are also predicted in Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang, and Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru in Johor.

“The same weather conditions are also expected in the districts of Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah in Sarawak; in the districts of Pedalaman (Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, and Tambunan), Telupid and Sandakan and also in Labuan.

“Continuous heavy rains are also expected in Pantai Barat in Sabah and Sandakan in Beluran during the same period.” it said. – Bernama