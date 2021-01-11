MOH, Pfizer sign manufacturing and supply agreement for Covid-19 vaccines

PUTRAJAYA (Jan 11): The government via the Health Ministry and Pfizer (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd today signed the manufacturing and supply agreement for the pharmaceutical company’s Covid-19 vaccines in Malaysia.

Today’s agreement was an extension of the Binding Heads of Terms agreement signed on Nov 24, 2020.

The agreement was signed via a live conference by Health Minister Datuk Seri Adham Baba, on behalf of the Malaysian government, and for Pfizer, its Country Manager (Malaysia and Brunei) Luksanawan Thangpaibool.

Pfizer Head of Emerging Market Asia Anil Argilla also witnessed the signing.

In his speech, Dr Adham said the Malaysian government appreciated the support given by Pfizer and hoped the vaccines could arrive earlier than expected.

Anil said Pfizer was committed to ensuring not just providing access for vaccines but working together to end the pandemic.

“This is a big step forward and ability to get control and most probably to end the pandemic in Malaysia,” he said. – Bernama