NB Motors conducting contact tracing, disinfection of workplaces after employee tested positive for Covid-19

SIBU (Jan 11): The management of NB Motors Group of Companies have taken the initiative to conduct contact tracing as well as disinfection of offices, factories and workshops.

This comes after an employee of Ngu Chung Beng & Sons Sdn Bhd, headquartered at the Sibu Salim factory, was diagnosed positive for Covid-19 on Jan 10 related to the Pasai Siong Cluster.

A statement today from the management said that the positive case is currently undergoing treatment at the Sibu Hospital.

The statement also assured that since the government promulgated the Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020, NB Motors Group had been strictly abiding by the Covid-19 standard operating procedures, guidelines and hygiene measures formulated by the government.

“We have taken the initiative to conduct contact tracking and disinfection of offices, factories and workshops. We value and give top priority to the safety of employees, their families and friends.

“On Jan 9, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced the Pasai Siong Cluster. We found that there were employees from this area. We immediately arranged employees of all affiliated companies of N. B. Motors Group in Sibu to go to the hospital for PCR swab testing.”

It added that while waiting for further instructions from the Health Department, the factories and other facilities would be closed from now on until further notice.

“Our unaffected workshops and stores will continue to operate, however employees in the affected factories, workshops and offices will work from home.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused. We will provide any further details and updates in due course.”

The statement added that any questions or concerns can be made by contacting them at 019-8868186 or 084-212126.