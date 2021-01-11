Over 100,000 foreign workers in Sabah have yet to undergo screening tests

PUTATAN: Over 100,000 foreign workers in the state have yet to undergo Covid-19 screening tests, says Sabah Labour Department director Wan Zukli Wan Setapa.

He said there were 7,578 registered employers in Sabah who hired 115,157 foreign workers, however, since December, only 3,200 employees involving 700 employers had taken the mandatory tests.

“However, so far, only 3,200 foreign workers involving 700 employers had taken the test since December last year,” he told reporters after conducting a Covid-19 screening test compliance operation at a factory hiring foreign workers here today.

Wan Zukli said employers were urged to comply with the mandatory testing by Feb 28.

He said JTK in collaboration with the Health Department and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) would conduct integrated operations and visit each premise to ensure that all foreign workers in Sabah underwent Covid-19 screening tests.

“If the employer fails to send their foreign workers for screening, then they can be penalised under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, also known as Act 342.

Each foreign worker who undergoes the screening test will receive a subsidy of RM60 and the remaining amount will be borne by the employer, while the test can be conducted at 78 clinics registered with Socso throughout Sabah.