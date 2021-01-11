PKN S’wak agrees that Sarawakians working in Peninsula should postpone returning to the state

KUCHING (Jan 11): Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) Sarawak agrees with the call that Sarawakians working in Peninsula Malaysia should not return to the state for the time being due to the latest Covid-19 outbreak, said its chairperson Nurhanim Mokhsen.

“The only thing we can do to help contain the spread of the pandemic is to reduce our exposure by avoiding crowded public places and observe social distancing,” she said, pointing out that the daily new Covid-19 cases had persistently stayed in the four-digit figures recently.

She also applauded those who contributed their part in stemming the Covid-19 outbreak, especially Chinese Sarawakians who decided to forgo this year Chinese New Year festival reunion with their families.

The non-governmental organisation chairwoman said this when distributing some ‘Back to School’ donations to needy students at SK Bandar Semariang here last Saturday.

She said this year was the third year organising the ‘Back to School’ programme that targeted students from the bottom 40 per cent (B40) income level group.

“Our contributions is not much but we sincerely hope this will help to ease the parents’ burden. There will be few more schools that will receive donations from us and we are now coordinating with our donors for goods to be delivered to us,” said Nurhanim.