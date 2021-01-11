PM’s office denies Muhyiddin seek cancer treatment, appoint DPM

Monday, January 11
The vehicle carrying Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin entering the Perdana Putra Building on Oct 26, last year. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 11): The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has dismissed rumours that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin needs to undergo treatment for cancer and would appoint a deputy prime minister.

In a statement today, PMO described such reports as malicious, saying the prime minister had been confirmed free from cancer by medical specialists who treated him.

The statement also said it was untrue that Muhyiddin would appoint a deputy prime minister.

Certain news portals had reported that a minister was expected to be appointed as deputy prime minister, allegedly to pave the way for Muhyiddin to seek treatment in Singapore. – Bernama

