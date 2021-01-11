Monday, January 11
Putrajaya bars interstate, inter-district travel for two weeks from Jan 13

The government will reintroduce the interstate and inter-district travel ban nationwide beginning January 13 as part of measures to contain Covid-19 infections. – Bernama File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 11): The government will reintroduce the interstate and inter-district travel ban nationwide beginning January 13 as part of measures to contain Covid-19 infections.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin made the announcement today, in a live television address.

He also said that residents in states going under the movement control order (MCO) will be restricted to a 10km radius of their homes.

“Only two household members are allowed to go out and be in the same vehicle. Any individuals who violate this order can be issued a RM1,000 compound,” Muhyiddin announced. – Malay Mail

