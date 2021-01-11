Ranum takes Harden to task over overture to voters in Opar

KUCHING: Opar assemblyman Dato Ranum Mina has chided Datuk Francis Harden Hollis for trying to influence voters in Opar not to support him in the coming state polls.

This follows a claim by Harden, who is Assistant Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development, that the people in Opar had suffered losses in terms of government allocations because their current assemblyman is from the opposition.

Ranum, who is Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) senior vice-president, said Harden had forgotten that those in power in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) that ran the government were elected by the people.

“The government funds come from taxpayers, which all Sarawakians have to share although the elected representatives are not part of the ruling coalition’s government,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

During a ceremony in Lundu yesterday, Harden who is Simanggang assemblyman claimed that the people in Opar were deprived of the RM5-million Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) fund, the RM2-million Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund and RM1 million for repairs and rebuilding of houses.

He said all of the allocations were given by the GPS government through its elected representatives and not provided to the opposition.

“The assemblyman for this area had made his decision (to be part of the opposition) and resisted the state government’s politics of development,” Harden said.

“I have my own principles not to quit PSB (just to) jump to GPS as I don’t want the people to say that I am a political frog,” he added.