S4S urges state gov’t to carry out survey to see if Sarawakians want state polls this year

MIRI (Jan 11): The Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) movement has urged the state government to carry out a survey to see if the majority of Sarawakians want the state polls to be held this year.

S4S spokesperson Erick Chin in an interview here today said it is only fair to the people if their voices were taken into consideration before making any decisions on when the state polls will be held.

“The people’s safety and well-being must be prioritised. With the sudden increase of positive Covid-19 cases in the country and in the state in the last few days, the state government must carry out the survey to see if majority wants to have the polls this year or to postpone it until the situation improves,” said Chin.

He lamented that the Sarawak government led by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) could amend the Federal Constitution to allow the postponement of the state polls which expires in June this year.

“If the leaders are people-oriented, they can pass the resolution (to amend the constitution) and discuss it with the federal government,” said Chin.

The current term of the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUN) will expire on June 7.