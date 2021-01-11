Sng: PKR to field fresh faces, expects to better 2016 showing

KUCHING: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will introduce new faces in the coming Sarawak election, its state chairman Larry Sng said.

He said PKR is prepared for the possibility of an early state election, adding he expects the party to perform better than in the 2016 polls.

“By next month, most of our candidates will be finalised. Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak will be working closer than before, and in most, if not all, seats we will expect a three-cornered race,” he said yesterday.

Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh was recently quoted as saying the coming 12th Sarawak state election can be held even during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period if all parties work together and give full cooperation to comply with the new norms and the Covid-19 Prevention Guideline.

It has also been reported that the three parties in PH Sarawak have come to an agreement on seats allocation for the 12th state election, with PKR contesting in 47 seats, DAP in 26 and Amanah in nine.

On speculation that the state polls could be held as early as March, Sng said this would merely be “wishful thinking” at this point in time due to the current Covid-19 situation.

“The only realistic window for the state election now is for the Sarawak State Assembly to go for a full term, and have elections in June/July. Possibly together with the general election,” he added.

On another matter, Sng expressed concern over the delay in administering the Covid-19 vaccine to the people, saying it was the only way to overcome the pandemic in the country.

“With the rising number of cases and deaths in the country, the only possible solution is to quickly administer the vaccine to the people. Not another lockdown as this will cripple the economy further.

“But why hasn’t this been done? Singapore and Indonesia have already received their vaccines, but where is ours?,” he said.