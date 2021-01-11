Some errant employers found hiding employees’Covid-19 positive status

MERSING: There are employers who have been detected hiding their employees’ Covid-19 positive status for fear of not being able to operate at full capacity.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan, when disclosing the matter, said that his ministry regretted that there were still companies that refused to make reports on their employees who tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have given a warning to the manufacturing and construction companies. There are also positive cases but (employers) do not inform the Health Ministry (MOH) for fear they will not be able to operate,” he told Bernama after presenting donations to flood victims at the temporary relief centre (PPS) Sekolah Kebangsaan Labong here yesterday.

He said that such a move was a bad practice or culture by employers, especially when the country was at war with a pandemic.

“I urge employers if there is a positive case, please inform the MOH (for further action),” he said.

Earlier, Saravanan presented financial contributions amounting to RM120,000 from Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Bhd, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the Skills Development Fund Corp and Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), to 320 victims from 85 families affected by the floods in Mersing district.

Asked about the people’s concerns about their jobs after the rumour that the Movement Control Order (MCO) would be re-imposed soon, Saravanan said that the government was thinking of the best way to curb the spread of the pandemic following the sharp increase in new cases.

“(Whatever steps that the government will take) will not succeed if there is no support from all parties. Recently, there was an employer association making an announcement and said it was not appropriate to re-impose MCO.

“We see there are two crises (occurring), the first one is economic due to the implementation of MCO and the second one is the health crisis. The government is doing its best,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to make a special announcement today on the steps to be taken by the government regarding the current situation of the Covid-19 infection, which has shown an increasing trend lately. — Bernama