Soon Koh: PSB’s recent statement issued before Sibu recorded high number of cases, urges Sarawakians to remain vigilant against Covid-19

SIBU (Jan 11): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh came forward to clarify that the recent statement on PSB assuring its supporters and Sarawakians that it would not join Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) but instead replace GPS was issued before Sibu had recorded 37 positive Covid-19 cases.

He called on Sarawakians to remain vigilant against Covid-19, urging them to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures.

“Please adhere strictly to the standard operating procedure such as wearing of face masks and practise social distancing to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he advised.

Wong made this clarification today, after a posting in Senator Robert Lau’s Facebook page stating that Sibu “needed a leader and not a political opportunist”.

In his post, Lau said that in a time where Sibu was recording a high number of Covid-19 cases and the ‘rakyat’ were facing difficulty, the last thing that Sibu needed was a political opportunist issuing a statement on a certain election.

He added that Sibu needed a leader to lead in these trying times and not a political opportunist issuing statements on the election campaign, especially moving into the rural areas with the intention of changing the existing state government.