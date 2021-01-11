Special address by PM at 6pm

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 11): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be delivering a special address on the implementation of the Movement Control Order at 6 pm.

According to a posting on his Facebook site, the special message will be aired live via local television stations namely, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Bernama TV, TV3 and Astro Awani.

On Friday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the Prime Minister would be making a special announcement today on the actions to be implemented by the government on the current COVID-19 infection situation which was showing an increasing trend.

There were 2,433 new Covid-19 cases reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases to 135,992, while the total active cases with infectivity was 27,332 cases. – Bernama