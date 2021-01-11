SRDC tightens SOP compliance at Sibujaya, Stapang and Selangau markets, food courts

SIBU (Jan 11): Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has tightened the standard operating procedure (SOP) and compliance at public places under its jurisdiction following the outbreak of Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the Pasai Siong Cluster, said its chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

He listed out these areas include markets, ‘tamu’ and food courts in at Sibujaya, Stapang and Selangau.

“SRDC is closely monitoring the situation at Pasai Siong cluster with DHO (Divisional Health Office) and other agencies.

“I already asked council secretary Sait Enggang to tighten the SOP and compliance especially at our markets, ‘tamu’ and food courts at Sibujaya, Stapang and Selangau.

“The council will adhere to any directive from the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and Divisional Disaster Management Committee,” Sempurai said today.

Additionally, he will consult Enggang on whether to restrict the council office to visitors, while adding that he has already directed the secretary to cancel all Standing Committee meetings, sub meetings and dialogues since Saturday.

“We will seek directions from Ministry of Local Government and Housing (MLGH) on our next move. As for our frontliners, like public health officers and enforcement (personnel), they still go to the ground and monitoring the situation at our markets and tamu,” he assured.

Turning to members of public, he urged them to follow the SOP strictly especially wearing face masks even at the coffeeshops, while waiting for food to be served, and after finishing their meals.

He emphasised that members of the public must ensure social distancing at all times in public places and to wash their hands regularly.

“I urge everyone to follow the directive from the authorities for us to break the chain of infection. Please don’t let our guard down,” Sempurai reminded.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) on Sunday declared that Sibu and Kuching districts as red zones following the increasing number of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases recorded in the past two weeks.

It said Sibu had recorded a total of 44 local infection cases whereas Kuching recorded 41 cases in the last 14 days.