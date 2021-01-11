State DAP chief to defend himself in ‘black hole’ case against state govt

KUCHING (Jan 11): State Democratic Action Party (DAP) chief Chong Chieng Jen, the defendant in the ‘black hole’ case filed by the Sarawak government, has decided to drop his legal firm Chong Brothers Advocates from representing him.

In a statement today, he said he had decided to act in person and take upon the task of cross-examining the state government’s witnesses.

“With this decision, I will be alone, up against the team of four lawyers representing the state government,” he said.

Representing the Sarawak government on the case are state legal counsel Dato Sri JC Fong as well as state legal officers Mohd Adzul Adzlan, Voon Yan Sin and Oliver Chua.

Prior to his decision, Chong was represented by lawyers from Chong Brothers Advocates Chong Siew Chiang, who is also his father, Michael Kong and Sim Kiat Leng.

Although he has decided to defend himself in the case, Chong said he will have background assistance from his legal firm.

Last Friday, the High Court here ordered him to choose either to continue appointing his legal firm to represent him or act in person for the conduct of the case.

Now that he has decided to act in person, this means no other counsels can address the court nor cross examine the witnesses.

“The effect of this court order is that, I will not be allowed to have the father-and-son team appearing and addressing the court in my case,” said Chong, who is Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman.

When the trial of this case began last Thursday, Chong said it saw the inaugural teamwork between him and his father Siew Chiang.

“He (Siew Chiang) will be on the legal aspects and I will be in charge of the facts. It’s the first father and son team on the case, which will see a seven-day trial,” he told reporters outside the courthouse.

In 2013, Chong used the term ‘black hole’ to insinuate that the RM11 billion had gone missing from the state coffers.

His allegation was published in a Chinese national daily, a news portal and in leaflets distributed by Chieng Jen and the DAP, and also published in the Rocket, Malaysiakini and Sin Chew Daily on Jan 3, 2013.

As a result, the Sarawak government and the State Financial Authority (SFA) filed a defamation suit against him at the High Court here.