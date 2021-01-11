Syndicate issuing certs to contractors crippled

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Sabah foiled a syndicate which issued certificates to contractors through bribes.

Certificates issued included registration certificates to contractors, supply and service (PUKONSA), Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) certificates and Bumiputera status certificates.

MACC Sabah director S. Karunanithy in a statement said the syndicate was believed to have operated since last year, where applicants paid between RM500 and RM1,500 to a government officer at the relevant agency to expedite the process of issuing the certificate, without undergoing inspections and the necessary processes.

“As of this (yesterday) afternoon, four suspects have been arrested including an assistant director at a federal government agency and three members of the public who acted as middlemen or runners. They are between 30 and 40 years old. We believe more arrests will follow,” said Karunanithy.

He advised relevant parties, especially contractors, to come forward with any relevant information to aid investigation. Further information will be shared as the case develops.