Uggah: State Education Dept to decide whether new school term will proceed as scheduled on Jan 20

KUCHING (Jan 11): The state Education Department will decide whether the new school term will proceed as scheduled on Jan 20 after the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to reintroduce the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in red zones in the state effective Jan 12.

The affected red zones are Kuching Zone (including Samarahan and Serian), Sibu Zone (including Sarikei), and Miri District.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told a press conference today that the decision to resume schooling session is still within the jurisdiction of the federal government’s Ministry of Education.

“We are waiting for the announcement from Kuala Lumpur. Education comes under the federal government,” he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced that exam takers can continue to attend school in states under the second Movement Control Order (MCO), that will be enforced starting January 13 to 26, but subject to strict physical distancing protocols.

“Even though there are tight restrictions, particularly in states under the MCO, an exception will be given to pupils and those sitting for the main examinations that include SPM for year 2020 and 2021 session,” he said on live television today.

“They will be allowed to attend school but with strict SOP. The Ministry of Education will fine tune the details of the SOP soon,” he added.

However, he did not mention schools in states that come under CMCO.

Muhyiddin made a televised announcement that Sarawak and Perlis will be under Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), while six others including all Federal Territories, Penang, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Sabah are under MCO.