UK vows to offer vaccine to all adults by autumn

LONDON: Every adult in Britain will have been offered a coronavirus vaccination by the autumn, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday, in the UK’s biggest ever inoculation campaign.

Hancock said public health officials are currently vaccinating 200,000 people daily, as they race to meet a target of inoculating 15 million of the most vulnerable by mid-February.

The government is initially prioritising the elderly, their carers and health workers, but the health secretary insisted everybody eligible would be offered the jab this year.

“We are going to have enough to offer the vaccine to everyone over the age of 18 by the autumn,” Hancock told the BBC, adding it was vital to have started with the most vulnerable.

British health regulators have so far approved two vaccines – the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs – which are already being administered.

This week they also approved US firm Moderna’s inoculation, and it will be rolled out from the spring.

Jabs have mostly been administered at hospitals and doctors surgeries, but seven mass vaccination centres will open next week, with more in the pipeline, according to Hancock.

“The rate-limiting factor at the moment is supply, but that’s increasing,” he told Sky News.

“We’re making significant progress, but there’s still further expansion to go.”

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip received the vaccinations on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said, in a rare public comment on the private health matters of the long-serving monarch.

“The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations,” a Buckingham Palace spokesman said.

A source told the domestic Press Association news agency that the queen, 94, and Philip, 99, were given the injections by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle.

No further details about the vaccinations were released.

The country’s vaccination drive is ramping up as a coronavirus variant has pushed infections and deaths to unprecedented levels.

Britain on Saturday passed the grim milestone of three million cases during the pandemic, after the government announced another 59,937 new cases.

It also recorded another 1,035 fatalities from the virus, taking the total death toll to 80,868, one of the highest in Europe alongside Italy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a third national lockdown for England at the start of the week, with similar levels of restrictions in place in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Medical chiefs across the UK are racing to boost treatment capacity as hospitals risked being overwhelmed, while the government has launched a fresh publicity drive urging people to stay at home. – AFP