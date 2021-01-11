What Malaysians most looking forward to in 2021

KOTA KINABALU: 2021 is going to be a year focusing on loved ones and making a difference. As we usher in 2021, one in three people are most looking forward to spending more quality time with loved ones this year.

This is followed by being able to travel unhindered (24%) and doing things that matter or make a difference (21%), according to a global survey from digital travel platform, Agoda.

Interestingly, respondents 55 and above were most looking forward to traveling unhindered, while those between ages 25-54 were keen to spend quality time with family and friends, and youths (18-24) were most excited about making a difference in 2021.

The ‘What Matters 2021’ survey for Agoda also found that globally people are committed to traveling differently in 2021. Planning to travel more with friends and family in 2021, taking more spontaneous trips as well as making more eco-friendly travel choices are the top three travel priorities in the new year.

“2020 was a year of survival and of making the best of it. Despite all that struggle and hardship, our research shows that there’s a global desire for travel, connection, meaning and spending time with friends and family. Travel will resume eventually, because, ultimately, the human desire to travel is unstoppable,” said Tim Hughes, Vice President of Corporate Development, Agoda.

“At Agoda, we believe in the future of travel. Our research backs this up, confirming that travel is one of the top things people look forward to in 2021. More than that – people are committed to making a difference, traveling with people who matter, open to more unplanned, last-minute trips, and considering the environmental impact they make as they travel.”