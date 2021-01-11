Wong believes state polls close, directs PSB machinery to be ready

SIBU: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh has directed the party’s machinery to gear up for the 12th state election which he believes will be held within the next two or three months.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said it was important for party members to work hard to secure victory in the polls.

“We must all go down to the ground and get closer to the people at the grassroots and convince them to vote for PSB,” he said during a New Year dinner organised by PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit here Saturday.

Among those present were PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit chairman Andrew Shilling and Women chief Lilian Linus.

Wong said if the situation permits, he will visit all longhouses in his constituency to disburse Minor Rural Project (MRP) grants.

The funds, he added, will be from his own pockets and not from the government.

He also hoped that all races in Sarawak would come together to support PSB in the election to enable the party to form the next state government.

“We (in PSB) must all work hard and work together to achieve the mission and vision of this party. This party is a multiracial party and a platform to bring about change and hope for all Sarawakians in the future.”

Meanwhile Andrew in his speech earlier said PSB Bawang Assan Bumiputera Unit is fully prepared for the polls.

“We are not afraid and are ready to face any candidate who is interested in contesting the Bawang Assan seat, whether from the government or the opposition,” he said.