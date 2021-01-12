2021 Lunar New Year limited to first day, immediate family members only, SDMC rules

KUCHING (Jan 12): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided that this year’s Chinese New Year celebration is only allowed to be celebrated on the first day of Chinese New Year.

It also said that Chinese New Year visits are limited to immediate family members and only a maximum of 20 people at a time.

“The detailed standard operating procedures (SOP) can be found on the official website of the state’s Ministry of Local Government and Housing,” it said in a statement today.

The Lunar New Year falls on Feb 12 and 13 this year.

SDMC also announced that the SOP for the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) for Kuching, Sibu and Miri districts will be issued by the National Security Council (MKN) Sarawak through the MKN official portal here.

“The SOP will be enforced in Kuching, Sibu and Miri districts from midnight tonight until Jan 26 at 11.59pm,” it said.

On a related matter, the committee said that cinemas in the state will remain closed under the CMCO rules, though their food and beverage sections will remain open.

“This includes takeaway purchases and purchases made via food delivery services such as GrabFood and Foodpanda,” it added.