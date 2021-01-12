409 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah health department today reported 409 new Covid-19 cases in the state for the past 24-hours, with no deaths recorded.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in his statement today said Sabah’s cumulative cases now stands at 41,449 cases.

“A total of 331 patients were discharged from the hospitals, while 2,822 are still receiving treatment, with 763 placed in hospitals and 2,059 in PKRC.

“There are 68 patients in the ICU, where 20 of them are ventilated,” he said.

Today, Kota Kinabalu recoded the highest daily cases with 63, followed by Sandakan (60), Lahad Datu (41), Keningau (36), Penampang (34), Tawau (26), Kalabakan (23), Putatan (22), Papar (20), Kinabatangan (14), Tambunan (13), Ranau (11), Tuaran (9), Kudat (9), Beaufort (7), Kunak (6), Kota Belud (5), Semporna (4), Kota Marudu (3), Beluran (2) and Nabawan (1).

Although Sabah has 22 red zones as of today, no additional red zones were recorded.

Red zones (with more than 40 cases) in Sabah are Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Keningau, Penampang, Tawau, Kalabakan, Putatan, Papar, Kinabatangan, Tambunan, Ranau, Tuaran, Kudat, Beaufort, Kunak, Kota Belud, Semporna, Kota Marudu, Sipitang, Tenom and Pitas.

Orange zones (with 21-40 cases) are Beluran and Kuala Penyu.

Three yellow zones (with 1-20 cases) are Nabawan, Telupid and Tongod.

There are no green zones in Sabah as of today.