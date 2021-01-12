Abdul Karim: No state elections before Aug 1 unless Emergency lifted

KUCHING (Jan 12): The state election cannot be held before Aug 1 unless the State of Emergency is lifted or relaxed in Sarawak, said PBB vice-president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in his special announcement had said no elections during this Emergency period,” he said, when contacted Tuesday.

He was asked to respond on what the Emergency means to Sarawak’s next state election.

Based on the Sarawak Constitution, a state election must be held within 60 days after the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN).

The term of the current DUN ends on June 7 and Sarawak must hold the next state election on or before Aug 7.

Abdul Karim, who is Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, said that the declaration of Emergency by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was a wise move to control and break the chain of infection.

“At the same time, it also restricts irresponsible politicians who are trying to threaten Malaysia’s political stability and the administration of the government.

“Parliamentary matters will be suspended temporarily,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in a special announcement said that the general election, state election and by-election will not be held during the emergency period.

He pledged to call for the general election when it was safe to do so.

“The general election will be held once an independent body has declared that the Covid-19 situation in the country has subsided or fully recovered,” he said in his live televised announcement.