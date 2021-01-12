ACS suspends all congregational worship services in Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) has decided to suspend all congregational worship services in Covid-19 red zones in the state.

ACS chairman Archbishop Simon Poh said the suspension took place with immediate effect until further notice.

This follows the announcement by Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) yesterday that a 14-day Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be enforced in the red zones tomorrow (Jan 13) to Jan 26.

“Churches in red zones are currently suspended until further notice and this is done in compliance with Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) standard operating procedure (SOP) for houses of worship.

“I have been communicating with ACS heads and church leaders and the general consensus is to suspend the services.

“This effort is done as part of our social responsibility for Sarawak to contain this wave of Covid-19,” Poh said when speaking to The Borneo Post.

The CMCO taking place effective tomorrow involve Kuching Zone (including Samarahan and Serian), Sibu Zone (including Sarikei) and Miri District.

The decision was made due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases, with Sarawak recorded 209 local infection cases in the last 14 days.

Miri had recorded 97 local Covid-19 infections over the last 14 days, followed by Sibu at 67 and Kuching at 45.