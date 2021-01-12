Act fast to contain spread of Covid-19 in Miri, Senator urges MDMC

MIRI (Jan 12): Senator Alan Ling has urged the Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) to act fast to contain the spread of Covid-19 here after the district turned red zone yesterday.

Ling, who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak secretary, also urged MDMC to make better arrangements for individuals who have been ordered to undergo the Covid-19 test.

“I urge MDMC to act urgently, to have better arrangements for individuals who were ordered to undergo the test in all aspects of like separate appointment slots, indoor waiting zone with strict adherence to the social distancing.

“It requires better management by the MDMC,” posted on his Facebook page today.

The post was accompanied by a few photos that showed a large group of people standing outside the Miri Indoor stadium where the Covid-19 test were being carried out.

Concerned about the safety of the people, Ling said he had communicated with the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at around 8.45am today.

Meanwhile, a check outside Miri Indoor stadium at around 10am this morning found that the crowd were queuing in line with a few People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel monitoring the situation.