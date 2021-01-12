After Emergency declared, Malaysia hits new high of 3,309 Covid-19 infections

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): Malaysia has added 3,309 more Covid-19 cases over the past day, hitting its highest single-day total just as a Proclamation of Emergency was made and ahead of the renewed movement control order tomorrow.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today’s numbers have pushed Malaysia’s active cases to 30,390 from a cumulative total of 141,533.

The previous record for new daily cases was 3,027 for January 7.

Selangor again was the state with the most new cases at 1,007, followed by Johor (442), Sabah (409), Kuala Lumpur (326), Penang (317), Perak (241) and Sarawak (146).

Perlis was the only state in Malaysia not to register any new infections.

Dr Noor Hisham also disclosed that four more Covid-19 patients — all of whom were Malaysians — have died, bringing the country’s death toll from the pandemic to 559.

Of patients hospitalised, 190 were under intensive care and 83 were intubated.

The Health D-G said 1,469 patients have recovered and been discharged, raising the number of full recoveries to 110,584 or 78.1 per cent of all cases.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a new MCO that will begin at 12.01am tomorrow in all Federal Territories, Penang, Johor, Melaka, Selangor and Sabah.

Pahang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan will remain under the CMCO while Perlis and Sarawak will return to RMCO measures.

Earlier today, the PM informed the country that the Yang diPertuan Agong has agreed to a Proclamation of Emergency on the former’s advice to help the country rein in runaway Covid-19 infections and expedite assistance to flood-hit states. – Malay Mail