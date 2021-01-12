Chronology of MCO phases in the country

KUALA LUMPUR: The enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in six states for 14 days beginning Jan 13 as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday is a continuation of efforts since early 2020 to break the chain of COVID-19 infection.

The six states under MCO are Penang, Selangor, Federal Territories (Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan), Melaka, Johor and Sabah, while another six states – Pahang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan – will be placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Perlis and Sarawak, under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) in the same period.

The MCO was enforced in four phases for 47 days, from March 18, 2020 to May 3, 2020.

The MCO enforcement phases due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country are as follows:

1. March 18: Muhyiddin declares enforcement of MCO till March 31 for the entire country to curb the spread of COVID-19.

2. March 25: MCO is extended till April 14 following a rise in COVID-19 positive cases.

3. April 10: MCO is extended again till April 28 to curb the spread of COVID-19 and allow healthcare workers a chance to fight the virus.

4. April 23: MCO is extended for two weeks till May 12.

5. May 1: The government announces the enforcement of CMCO, with the majority of economic and social activities allowed from May 4 to 12.

6. May 10: CMCO is extended till June 9, and interstate travel back to hometowns in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri is banned.

7. June 7: Muhyiddin announces CMCO is replaced by RMCO, with more restrictions being lifted from June 10 till Aug 31.

8. Aug 28: RMCO extended till Dec 31.

9. Oct 12: The government announces the reimplementation of CMCO in Sabah (from Oct 13 to 26) as well as in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (from Oct 14 till 27).

10. Oct 24: CMCO in Sabah is extended till Nov 9.

11. Oct 26: CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya is extended till Nov 9.

12. Nov 7: CMCO is extended to all states in Peninsular Malaysia except for Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan beginning Nov 9 till Dec 6.

13. Nov 20: CMCO in Kedah, Melaka, Johor and Terengganu will end on Nov 21.

14. Dec 5: CMCO in Sabah extended for 14 days beginning Dec 7 till 20.

15. Dec 18: CMCO in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Sabah as well as several locations in other states extended till Dec 31.

16. Dec 28: CMCO in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Sabah as well as several locations in other states extended till Jan 14, 2021.

17. Jan 1, 2021: RMCO throughout the country extended from Jan 1 till March 31.

18. Jan 11, 2021 : Six districts in Sarawak placed under CMCO by the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee.

During the MCO and RMCO periods, the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) was also enforced in at least 54 locations throughout the country, including prison areas, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The areas where EMCO was enforced are:

1. March 27, 2020: Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam, Kluang, Johor, the first areas to fall under the EMCO.

2. March 30: Kawasan Batu 21 till Batu 24 Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat, Selangor, involving seven villages, two of them Orang Asli villages and five Malay villages.

3. March 31: Menara City One, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Kuala Lumpur.

4. April 7: Bangunan Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion in Jalan Masjid India.

5. April 14: Masjid India and its surrounding areas, involving Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Dang Wangi, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Tun Perak, Jalan Melaka and Jalan Ampang around Masjid India.

6. April 20: Pusat Bandar Utara and the area surrounding Pasar Borong Selayang, Kuala Lumpur.

7. April 25: The area of Selayang Baru, Gombak in Selangor, involving six parcels.

8. May 10: The market area of Jalan Othman in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

9. Aug 3: Administrative EMCO is enforced in four sub-districts in Kedah, Mukim Ah, Mukim Hosba as well as Mukim Binjal in Kubang Pasu district; Kampung Ulu, Padang Sanai in Padang Terap.

10. Aug 10: Two areas in Perlis, Kampung Sanglang and Kampung Tanah Timbul, placed under the administrative EMCO.

11. Aug 28: Administrative EMCO enforced in Aman Jaya, Kedah involving three zones, Kenanga zone, Mawar zone and Melor zone.

12. Sept 11: Administrative EMCO enforced in 28 sub-districts in Kota Setar, Kedah.

13. Sept 11: EMCO in Tawau Prison and Taman Ehsan Prison Quarters, Tawau, Sabah.

14. Oct 5: EMCO in Alor Setar Prison.

15. Oct 11: Pokok Sena Prison, Kedah, including staff quarters, with 3,262 inmates and 587 employees placed under EMCO.

16. Oct 11: EMCO in six locations in Semporna, Sabah, Kampung Bangau-Bangau; Kampung Panji; Kampung Air; Kampung Selamat; Kampung Simunul; Kampung Pinggir Bakau and one location in Kunak, Kampung Pangkalan.

17. Oct 13: Taman Khazanah Indah and PPR Mutiara Kasih, Lahad Datu, Sabah.

18. Oct 15: Penang Remand Prison and Penang Remand Prison Quarters, Penang.

19. Oct 19: Kepayan Prison and staff quarters in Kampung Matambai, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

20. Oct 21: Kampung Saguking Laut and Kampung Sebor Baru in Labuan.

21. Oct 22: Seberang Prai Prison and Seberang Prai Prison Housing Quarters in Penang.

22. Oct 22: EMCO in North Zone involving Perlis Correctional Facility; Sungai Petani Prison; Taiping Prison; Kamunting Correctional Facility and Tapah Prison.

23. Oct 22: EMCO in Selangor Zone involving Sungai Buloh Remand Prison; Kajang Prison; Kajang Women’s Prison and Puncak Alam Correctional Facility, as well as the prison housing quarters.

24. Oct 24: EMCO in Anjung Teduh, located in Felda Sahabat, Lahad Datu.

25. Oct 28: Putra Point Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

26. Oct 28: Plaza Hentian Kajang, Daerah Hulu Langat, Selangor.

27. Oct 28: Kampung Haji Baki, Kuching, Sarawak.

28. Oct 28: Taman Mesra, Sandakan, Sabah.

29. Oct 30: Three villages in Kudat district, Sabah, Kampung Pengaraban, Kampung Tanjung Kapor and Kampung Landung Ayang.

30. Nov 3: Kota Kinabalu Temporary Detention Centre, Sabah.

31. Nov 3: Malaysian Health Ministry Training Institute, Johor Bahru.

32. Nov 6: Tawau Temporary Detention Centre, Sandakan Prison and Taman Wira Prison Quarters, Sandakan.

33. Nov 8: Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan (SABK) Maahad Al-Yahyawiyah in Padang Rengas, Perak.

34. Nov 10: Kampung Sabah Baru Lahad Datu, Sabah.

35. Nov 12: Medan 88, Salak Tinggi, Sepang, Selangor.

36. Nov 16: EMCO in Telipok settlement and Kampung Numbak, Kota Kinabalu.

37. Nov 17: EMCO in Top Glove workers dormitory, Klang involving 13,190 factory workers and almost 1,200 residents at Jalan Abadi 1A/8, Jalan Abadi 1A and Jalan Abadi 10A/KU8.

38. Nov 20: Zone B and Zone C, Taman Meru 2C in Ipoh, Perak.

39. Nov 20: Kampung Nahaba and Kampung Tegudon in Kota Belud, Sabah.

40. Nov 24: Seremban Prison and Seremban Prison Quarters, Negeri Sembilan.

41. Nov 27: 1,412 houses in Taman Bayam, Taman Bayam Indah, Taman Kangkong 1, Taman Kangkong 2, Taman Halia, Taman Cekur Manis, Taman Kobis, Taman Sawi and Taman Seri Limau, in Mukim Sungai Seluang, Kulim, Kedah.

42. Nov 30: Kampung Pengaraban, Kampung Tanjung Kapor, and Kampung Landung Ayang, Kudat.

43. Nov 31: Zone A Taman Klebang Jaya and Taman Pinji Mewah, Perak following the increase in COVID-19 positive cases involving workers of Kamaya factory and Salutica factory.

44. Dec 2: Kampung Desa Bajau and Kampung Dasar Baru, Lahad Datu, Sabah involving 914 houses with a total of 4,934 residents.

45. Dec 2: Sibuga Temporary Detention Centre, Sandakan involving 1,209 individuals, consisting of 1,104 detainees and 105 employees.

46. Dec 10: Ria Apartment, Amber Court Apartment and Kampung Semaut, in Bentong district, Pahang.

47. Dec 22: Jasin Correctional Facility and staff quarters.

48. Dec 24: Muar Rehabilitation Centre, Johor.

49. Dec 26: Westlite workers dormitory, Taman Perindustrian Tampoi Jaya, Johor Bahru.

50. Dec 28: Johor Bahru Correctional Facility and Staff Quarters, Batu 19 Jalan Ulu Choh-Pontian, Johor Bahru and Dewan Arena Segitiga, Taman Desa Sejahtera, Mukim Kota Tinggi, Johor (which housed COVID-19 positive inmates).

51. Dec 28: Jelebu Prison and Jelebu Prison Staff Quarters, Negeri Sembilan.

52. Dec 30: Kamunting Correctional Centre (Kemta), Taiping, Perak and its staff quarters.

53. Jan 2, 2021 : Two locations in Johor, Kejora Juara workers dormitory in Bukit Pasir, Muar district and Westlite 1 and Westlite 2 Workers Dormitory in Senai district.

54. Jan 5: Kampung Timbang Dayang, Kota Belud, Sabah.

