Covid-19: New cluster appears in Sebauh, labelled as ‘Bukit Sekubong Cluster’ with 20 cases

KUCHING (Jan 12): Sarawak has one new Covid-19 cluster, dubbed the Bukit Sekubong Cluster, in Sebauh after the district recorded 20 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The index case was detected after on Jan 8 after the index case went for treatment at the Sebauh health clinic in Bintulu.

To date, a total of 32 individuals were screened with 21 cases testing positive for Covid-19 (including the index case), three testing negative and eight still awaiting test results in Sebauh.

With the addition of the new cluster, Sarawak now has seven active clusters with the other six being the Jelita Cluster; Pasai Cluster; Keranji Tabuan Cluster; Bah Sayap Cluster; Stutong Cluster; and Mador Cluster.

“The Jelita Cluster recorded seven new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 15. A total of 55 individuals were screened where 25 tested negative and 15 are still awaiting lab test results.

“The Pasai Cluster saw 111 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 194. A total of 1,243 individuals were screened where 800 tested negative and 249 are awaiting lab test results,” SDMC said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Bah Sayap Cluster saw 36 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 70. A total of 400 individuals were screened, where 292 tested negative and 38 are awaiting lab test results.

The Keranji Tabuan Cluster also saw one new addition, bringing the total number of cases to 13. A total of 139 individuals were screened where 112 tested negative and 14 are awaiting lab test results.

“The Stutong Cluster recorded one new case, bringing the total to 30 cases. A total of 477 individuals were screened where 302 tested negative and 145 are still awaiting lab test results,” SDMC said.

The Mador cluster saw no new cases, making the total number of cases remain at eight. A total of 1,238 individuals were screened where 1,230 were found negative.