Covid-19: PM Muhyiddin to make announcement on declaration of emergency

KUCHING (Jan 12): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to make a televised announcement this morning on the declaration of Emergency following the surge of Covid-19 in the country.

The announcement is expected to be aired live on all major television channels including RTM at 11am.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had reportedly assented today to declare an emergency in the country until August 1, or until the current wave of Covid-19 subsides.

State news agency Bernama reported briefly this morning confirming the matter. There are no details yet over the decree, which came following a rumour yesterday that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government had met with the King suggesting the move.