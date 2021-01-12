Covid-19: Sebauh now orange zone, Limbang yellow

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Sebauh district is now a Covid-19 orange zone after 21 local infections were reported in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC also reported that the Limbang district changed from green to yellow zone status after one new cases was reported in the district today.

“Kuching, Sibu and Miri remain as red zones with a total of 316 local transmissions reported in those three districts in the past 14 days,” said the committee in a statement today.

The districts of Beluru, Dalat, Selangau, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Bukit Mabong, Meradong and Bintulu remain as yellow zones with a total of 26 local transmissions reported in the past 14 days.

The other 27 districts in the state remain as green zones.