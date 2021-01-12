Do’s and don’ts in Sarawak’s CMCO red zones

KUCHING (Jan 12): The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be enforced in Sarawak’s red zones of Kuching (including Samarahan and Serian), Sibu (including Sarikei) and Miri effective midnight until Jan 26.

In view of the CMCO, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has released a list of standard operating procedures (SOP). Here is a list of what is allowed and not allowed to keep in mind during the CMCO:

ALLOWED:

⦁ Travel within CMCO zones is allowed. Number of passengers in private vehicles are based on the vehicle’s capacity. Travel for private vehicles, civil departments or private companies for the purpose of going to-and-from workplaces or official government matters depends on the seating capacity of the vehicle.

⦁ Services and activities in all airports and ports are allowed.

⦁ Public transport services such as express buses, ferries, airplanes, taxis or e-hailing can operate based on the operating hours of their license conditions and the vehicle capacity.

⦁ Food delivery services can operate from 6am to 10pm throughout the CMCO.

⦁ Supermarkets, shopping malls and retail stores can operate from 6am to 10pm.

⦁ Restaurants, eateries, food trucks, roadside food vendors, food courts, grocery stores and convenience stores can operate from 6am to 10pm.

⦁ Restaurants and eateries are allowed to operate with dine-in (with social distancing of 1 metre between customers according to table size), takeaway, delivery from 6am to 10pm.

⦁ Daily markets, wholesale markets, farmer’s market and night markets can operate according to their license/permits until 10pm with compliance to SOP and monitoring by the authorities and RELA.

⦁ Gas stations can operate from 6am to 10pm.

⦁ Launderettes can operate from 6am to 10pm.

⦁ Individual and team sports and recreational activities for training, games, tournaments and championships (both indoor and outdoor) without spectators is allowed. However, permission to operate and use sports facilities by the public is limited and with compliance to sports and recreational activities SOP.

⦁ Mosques and suraus are allowed to sound the call to prayer (azan). The daily five prayers and Friday prayers are allowed with the number of congregants determined by the State Religious Authority.

⦁ Childcare centres, kindergartens and nurseries can operate with permission from the relevant ministry or agency.

⦁ Schools, higher institutes of learning, technical training institutes, tahfiz centres, private education institutions (such as tuition centres, language centres, skills centre, mind development centres and guidance centres) are allowed to operate with compliance to the guidelines set by the relevant ministry or agency.

NOT ALLOWED:

⦁ Any activities involving a mass gathering that complicates social distancing and compliance with the Health Director’s directions.

⦁ Travelling between CMCO zones are not allowed unless for essential needs and those with approval from police (a permit from the police is required). Travelling to MCO or EMCO zones from CMCO zones and vice versa are not allowed unless for essential needs and with approval from police (a permit from the police is required).

⦁ All religious activities in houses of worship not allowed. Management and staff at all non-Islamic houses of worship are subject to SOP by Unifor. Non-Islamic celebrations are also subject to SOP by Unifor.

⦁ Entertainment activities at nightclubs, pubs, theme parks, karaoke outlets (including family karaoke), indoor playgrounds and cinema theatres.

⦁ Organising of local or international championships or tournaments with spectators or supports without the approval from the Youth and Sports Ministry. Mass activities involving participation of over 200 people at one time are not allowed.

⦁ Tourism activities to EMCO areas or abroad are not allowed. Domestic tourism involving foreigners entering Malaysia is not allowed.

View the full list of SOPs here.