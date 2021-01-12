Economic activities will continue to function during state of emergency – PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin expounded that the country’s economic activities will continue to function throughout the duration of the state of emergency, but is subject to compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and the re-implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The Prime Minister said the government would ensure that economic activities did not stop so that the people could continue to work, while business, trade and industry could continue to operate as usual.

“The government is also committed to ensuring that best governance practices continue to be practised throughout the implementation of the state of emergency.

“Internationally recognised national regulatory organisations, namely Bank Negara Malaysia, the Securities Commission Malaysia and Bursa Malaysia will continue to play their role as regulatory catalysts; and facilitators of companies and markets,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this in a special address in conjunction with the proclamation of the emergency aired by television stations today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah today proclaimed an emergency that will be enforced until Aug 1 as a proactive measure to contain the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister assured stakeholders that Malaysia is still open for business in the face of these challenging times.

“This period of emergency will give us the much needed calm and stability, as well as enable us to focus on economic recovery and regeneration.

“We remain committed to good governance in these times and we have a robust and dynamic regulatory ecosystem,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the government has put in place a six-stage strategy for economic recovery since March last year which was incorporated these in Budget 2021.

“Continued stability, of course, will enable us to sustain and build upon economic recovery trajectory we have been working hard for since last year,” he said. – Bernama