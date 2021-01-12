Emergency: Responsibilities of all MPs remain the same – Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): The position and responsibilities of all Members of Parliament as elected representatives will remain the same during the Proclamation of Emergency period, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun.

He said in a statement that this was because the suspension of the Parliament and State Legislative Assemblies as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin did not mean they were dissolved.

“… Only the legislative process of the Dewan Rakyat cannot be implemented during the emergency period.

“As such, all activities of any Caucus or All-Party Parliamentary Group, as well as that of all Special Select Committees, that had been established can still continue, unless such activities are constrained by any ordinance to be enacted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in accordance with his powers under the Federal Constitution,” he said in the statement today.

He said the Parliament would wait for the Emergency Ordinance to be drafted by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. – Bernama