Enough basic goods in Sarawak, assures state KPDNHEP chief

KUCHING: Sarawakians are assured that the supply of basic necessities is sufficient throughout the state.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) Sarawak director Dato Stanley Tan said daily checks had determined that the supply at all levels – from manufacturers to wholesalers and retailers

– were adequate to meet the needs of the people.

“The daily monitoring carried out by 179 of our enforcement personnel and 101 price monitoring personnel found that all business premises at the manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer levels are still operating as usual.

“To date, the supply of basic necessities is sufficient,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Among basic necessities being monitored are 12 essential items such as sugar,

cooking oil, flour, rice, white bread, chicken, vegetables, eggs, onions, hand sanitisers and face masks – involving 271 selected retailers and 84 selected wholesalers at the district level.

Tan also said the ministry had not received any report of panic-buying activities in Sarawak, and advised the public to only buy goods as needed.

“Do not buy in excess.

“At the same time, always adhere to the standard operating procedures when out purchasing goods,” he said, adding that KPDNHEP enforcement personnel would continue to actively monitor the market to ensure sufficient supply of essential goods for consumers.

Complaints or inquiries can be channelled to the ministry via [email protected], by calling 1-800-886-800, sending emails to [email protected], or texting via WhatsApp

on 019-279 4317.

Alternatively, visit or call the KPDNHEP office in Kuching (082-466 052), Sri Aman (083-323 836), Sarikei (084-657 751), Sibu (084-335 622), Kapit (084-799 678), Bintulu (086-332 176), Miri (085-412 862), Limbang (085-217 414), Mukah (084-87 2726) and Lawas (085-283 650).