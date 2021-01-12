FAQ: Proclamation of Emergency in Malaysia

KUCHING (Jan 12): Malaysians awoke to jarring news on the declaration of Emergency in the country this morning as rising Covid-19 cases put a strain on its healthcare system.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had reportedly assented to the Emergency until August 1 this year, or until the pandemic is brought under control in Malaysia.

This comes after the King had an audience with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday at Istana Negara.

It is not immediately known what powers are being sought by the federal government under the current Emergency but they are expected to be focused on stopping the spread of Covid-19 and in ensuring political stability.

Here, we look at some frequently asked questions about Emergency in the country.

What is a state of Emergency in Malaysia?

It is a situation in which the federal government is empowered to put through policies that it would normally not be permitted to do for the safety and protection of the people.

In other words, the executive branch would have almost absolute authority over the running of the country in a crisis, without check and balance from the other two branches: the legislative and judiciary.

Who can declare an Emergency?

Article 150 of the Federal Constitution permits the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to issue a Proclamation of Emergency and to govern the country by issuing ordinances that cannot be challenged in a court of law.

This proclamation can only be issued on the advice of the Cabinet or the prime minister.

Why would an Emergency be declared?

His Majesty can do so if he is satisfied that a grave emergency exists — in terms of security, economic life or public order — in the country or any part thereof is threatened as permitted under Article 150(1) of the Federal Constitution.

Under the same Article, a proclamation may also be issued before the actual occurrence of the event, if the Agong is satisfied that there is imminent danger of said event should it happen.

How would an Emergency affect life?

An Emergency declaration would mean that the federal government can expand its authority to any matter, even including those within the jurisdiction of state governments, according to Article 150(4) of the Federal Constitution.

Any Emergency Ordinance (EO) made during the proclamation also has the same effect as an Act of Parliament, and they remain effective until they are revoked by the Agong or repealed by Parliament under Article 150 Clause (2C) and Article 150(3).

Under Clause (2C), the Agong is also conferred absolute power to enact the EO, similar to how Parliament has power to make laws.

EO can also supersede the Federal Constitution, except on matters of Islamic law or custom of the Malays; native law or customs of Sabah and Sarawak; citizenship; religion or language, as stated under Article 150(6) and Clause (6A).

One of the most well-known EO is the Emergency (Public Order and Crime Prevention) Ordinance, 1969, whose provision allows for indefinite detention without trial enacted by the then federal government as part of the state of emergency following the May 13 riots.

It was then repealed in 2013, with the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) now used to facilitate preventive detention and detention without trial.

Similar to how the Agong has the power to proclaim an Emergency, the power to revoke is also vested in His Majesty.

Article 150(7) of the Federal Constitution also states that any EO or law enacted shall cease to have effect at the expiration of a period of six months beginning with the date on which a proclamation of Emergency is repealed unless they are tabled before Parliament when both Houses convene simultaneously.

When have emergencies been declared in Malaysia?

Since the country’s independence in 1957, Malaysia has proclaimed only four emergencies:

1. 1964, nationwide during the Indonesia-Malaysia Confrontation.

2. 1966 in Sarawak, following a political crisis involving Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan’s leadership as chief minister.

3. 1969, nationwide following the May 13 race riots.

4. 1977 in Kelantan, following a political impasse and street violence when then mentri besar Datuk Mohamed Nasir called for the dissolution of the Barisan Nasional state assembly after refusing to resign when ordered by his party PAS.

All these Emergencies have since been revoked.

Last year, Emergencies were also declared in order to postpone the Gerik, Bugaya and Batu Sapi by-elections due to the Covid-19 pandemic.