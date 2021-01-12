Hajiji welcomes emergency declaration

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor welcomed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s emergency declaration as a necessary move and proactive measure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The need to contain the virus spread and protect the health of the people is of utmost importance,” he said.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah made the proclamation to take effect from 11 January to 1 August, 2021 after granting an audience to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at Istana Negara on Monday.

The decision comes a day after Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin imposed a two-week MCO in all red zone areas including Sabah effective Wednesday to quell the surge in infections.