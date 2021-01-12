Hamzah Zainuddin test positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has tested positive for Covid-19 after he underwent a Covid-19 screening yesterday.

According to the Home Ministry statement, the result was confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) this morning.

The ministry said Hamzah would undergo the recommended treatment and quarantine period and would be closely monitored by the MOH.

“During the treatment and quarantine period, Hamzah will continue to ensure that all ministry affairs run smoothly from time to time,” read the statement.

It also urged the minister’s close contacts between Jan 8 to Jan 11 to go to the nearest District Health Office to get tested.

Meanwhile, Hamzah thanked all those who have prayed for his recovery and apologised for any inconveniences caused by this development.

Hamzah is the third minister to test positive for the virus after Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun. – Bernama