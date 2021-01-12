High Court discharges, acquits jobless man of drug trafficking charge

KUCHING: An unemployed man was yesterday discharged and acquitted by the High Court here on a charge of trafficking 395.9 grammes of cannabis.

Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Razif Hanif Abdul Rahim, 35.

The accused was charged under Section 39B(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and read together with Section 39B(2) of the same Act, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment upon conviction.

Razif was arrested after police found the drugs in the kitchen ceiling of his house at Jalan Haji Kassan here at around 8.30pm on June 17, 2019.

Justice Alwi ruled that the court was satisfied with the argument by defence counsels Osman Ibrahim and Roger Chin, that anyone could have placed the drugs in the ceiling and that their client did not have exclusive control of the substance.

The court was also told that the house was easily trespassed into as the locks on its two doors were spoilt.

The trial began in April last year and saw eight witnesses testifying.

DPP Ronnie Entili prosecuted in the case.