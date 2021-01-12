Hundreds undergo Covid-19 swab tests at Kuching’s Icom Square

KUCHING (Jan 12): More than 500 office tenants and customers from both wings of Icom Square underwent a Covid-19 swab test (rT-PCR test) conducted by the Kuching Divisional Health office which started at 8am until 1pm today.

Mayor of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Dato Wee Hong Seng was among the first to arrive to oversee the operations here, apart from the police.

Wee, who arrived at 10am, said he was happy with the response from the office tenants and customers who came voluntarily to be swabbed.

“I thank all of them for being proactive and supportive to come forward to be swabbed, and this shows that we all want to be in a safe environment, free from the pandemic, and this includes those who came for the swab test at Milan Square (opposite VivaCity) yesterday.

“The Kuching Health Divisional Office estimates that about 500 people will turn up but by 10am, more than 500 came,” he said when contacted today.

He also reminded the public to continue to exercise caution and to continue to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) which have been set by the government.

“This is the fourth wave of Covid-19 which is more dangerous to us, hence we all should adhere to the SOPs, wear a mask which is mandatory when you are in public places, bring hand sanitisers with you, wash your hands frequently and observe physical distancing.

“At the same time, please avoid going to crowded places and if you are unwell, do not go out,” he said.

There were a total of six counters set up at Icom Square for the tests to be conducted this morning, which were manned by some 20 Kuching Divisional Health Office staff.

Prior to this event, on Jan 7, 2021, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had revealed that eateries at Icom Square, Milan Square, GalaCity, VivaCity, tHe Spring, Saradise and S3 Curve was frequented by a Bah Sayap Cluster Covid-19 patient.

At the same time, SDMC Committee member Dato Sri Sim Kui Hian said the patient also frequented TM/Unifi Kiosk/Delki Speed Courier, MS Shima Cafe, Mingkee Duck Shop and Soulwell Pharmacy at Icom Square between Dec 14, 2020 and Jan 1, 2021.